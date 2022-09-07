European Commission rejects gas pipeline between Spain and France | News

The European Commission on Tuesday refused to finance the MidCat project that pursues the construction of a gas pipeline between Spain and France, considering it not in the common interest.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Gazprom suspends gas pumping through Nord Stream pipeline

The Energy spokesman of the European Commission, Tim McPhie, pointed out that the initiative is not registered in the Projects of Common Interest (PIC) of the European Union (EU) because the parties have decided to pause it.

The decision was announced after the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, rejected the proposal by declaring that he does not observe “the short-term problem that it is trying to solve” while noting that the existing gas pipelines are not exploited at their maximum capacity.

The European Commission has not said today that it will not finance the #MidCat. to questions of @beanavarro Y @JRegoyos has said that it is a matter that ���� and ���� must agree on. If they agree, then it will study if the project deserves EU funding.

– Idafe Martín Pérez (@IdafeMartin)

September 6, 2022

From this, McPhie specified the need for “the Member States and the promoter of the project to advance on the viability of the infrastructure and at that time we will be able to give a position”.

Similarly, the European official stressed that fossil fuel projects cannot be financed with European funds due to the most recent regulations that regulate the region’s energy infrastructure.

In this sense, he pointed out that “what could potentially be financed are hydrogen infrastructure projects. Could have low PIC status as priority hydrogen corridors. But it is not and has not been a PIC”.

It is necessary to have a debate on what the defense of the European interest represents in an extraordinary context like this.

���� We must see what the alternatives are and where are the difficulties with France in the construction of the MidCat.

��️ @Teresaribera in the #CMin pic.twitter.com/wU3QpMird4

— PSOE (@PSOE)

September 6, 2022

In turn, the spokesman stressed that investment through infrastructure prepared for hydrogen would mean supporting the diversification of gas supply in the domestic market and “help in the future potential of green hydrogen” in Spain and Portugal.

For her part, the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge of Spain, Teresa Ribera, asked the EU to consider the MidCat option, stating that “it is pertinent to have a debate and think about infrastructures that serve the future and can lead hydrogen”.

Accordingly, Ribera stressed that Spain proposes that the gas pipeline also transport hydrogen, however, he warned that the energy crisis will not only affect this winter but that it constitutes a long-term problem.

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about MidCat, a gas pipeline that Germany, Portugal and especially Spain have tried to revive, with the idea of ​​becoming a platform for gas exports to the rest of Europe.

The project, which would unite Spain and France through Catalonia, had been buried in 2019 due to lack of profitability.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source