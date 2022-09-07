China agrees with Russia to pay for gas in rubles and yuan | News

The Russian state oil giant, Gazprom, announced on Tuesday that transactions between Russia and China, in relation to the sale of energy resources, will be carried out in the respective national currencies: Russian rubles and Chinese yuan.

According to Gazprom President Alexei Miller, “The new payment mechanism is a practical, reliable, timely and mutually beneficial solution. I think it will simplify calculations, become an excellent example for other companies and give an additional boost to the development of our economies.”

Alexey Miller and China National Petroleum Commission Board Chairman Dai Houliang discussed what they called a wide range of areas of cooperation between the companies at a meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, they delved into the project of supplying gas from Russia to China along the “Far East” route, of which it was noted that Gazprom had started designing the gas pipeline.

In this sense, Russia and China pointed out that they pay special attention to the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline in the Eurasian giant and the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline in Mongolia, which will connect the gas transmission systems between the two countries.

It also transcended the signing of additional agreements to the long-term gas purchase and sale agreement along the “eastern” route: the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

Since August, Gazprombank had announced the launch of a Chinese yuan cash currency exchange service at its offices, calling it one of the most popular currencies in the Gazprombank Investments app.

He then justified it as follows: “The currency of a friendly state will help diversify the portfolio and reduce country risks.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



