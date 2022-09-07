European unions denounce increases in energy prices | News

The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) denounced on Tuesday that the average annual energy bill is now more than a month’s wages for low-paid workers in most European Union (EU) member states.

According to the ETUC, some 9.5 million people in work were already struggling to pay their energy bills before the cost of living crisis began.

In that sense, they point out that by July of this year, the cost of gas and electricity had increased by 38 percent throughout Europe compared to last year and the same, however, continues to increase.

�� NEW: The average annual energy bill is now more than a month’s pay for minimum wage workers in the majority of EU member states:

������������ costs 30 days’ pay

���� 33

���� 35

�������� 36

������������ 37

���� 38

���� 45

���� 48

�������� 54

���� 65

It’s time for fair wage rises and a cap on energy prices

— EUROPEAN TRADE UNIONS (@etuc_ces)

September 6, 2022

According to the complaint of the European trade union center, the current crisis has left workers who earn the minimum wage in 16 EU member states with the need to reserve the equivalent of a month’s salary or more to maintain the lights and the heating on in the home.

This represents growth compared to 2021, when that was the case in eight member states.

The number of days a person earning the minimum wage has to work to pay their energy bill has increased dramatically in some countries: Estonia (+26), Netherlands (+20), Czechia (+17), Latvia (+ 16), denounces the ETUC.

Workers’ monthly wages directly go to energy bills!

Ahead of the EU’s #energy Council on Friday, workers expect to see they are supported. Public ownership and price caps are solutions to the crisis.

��Protect workers. Put people over profit.

— EPSU (@EPSUnions)

September 6, 2022

According to the union-sponsored study, in four countries, Slovakia, Greece, the Czech Republic and Italy, the average annual energy bill is also now more than a month’s salary for a worker earning the average wage.

They also warn that the crisis faced by workers is now even worse and is getting worse due to the fact that in the meantime there have been new increases in the cost of energy and other basic products such as food, as a consequence of the coercive measures imposed by the EU to Russia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



