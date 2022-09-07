European Commission approves suspending visa agreement with Russia | News

The European Commission approved on Tuesday the proposal to suspend the Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia, so Russian citizens will have to go through a more complex process to access the territory of the European Union (EU).

From this, the entity pointed out that this means that Russian nationals “will no longer enjoy privileged access to Europe and will face a longer, more expensive and difficult visa application process.”

In this sense, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, stated that “there is no basis for trust in the current circumstances. There is no basis for privileged relationships” due to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Russian citizens should not have easy access to the EU.

To be a tourist in the EU is not a fundamental right.”

"Russian citizens should not have easy access to the EU. To be a tourist in the EU is not a fundamental right."

— European Commission ���� (@EU_Commission)

September 6, 2022

The European Commission hopes that the proposal will be approved by the representatives of the members of the EU countries at its next meeting set for this Wednesday, so the measure is expected to enter into force the following Monday after its publication.

At the same time, Johansson stressed that “a legislative proposal on non-recognition of Russian passports issued in occupied regions of Ukraine was also adopted. It is the first time that the Commission has made a proposal on the non-recognition of passports, binding for all Member States”.

In turn, he urged member countries to “refuse a visa application for certain categories of Russian applicants who could represent a potential threat to public order, internal security or international relations of a member state.”

LIVE: Proposal to fully suspend the EU's Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia, ending privileged access to the EU for Russian citizens.

Watch the press conference by Commissioner @YlvaJohansson

— European Commission ���� (@EU_Commission)

September 6, 2022

Similarly, the commissioner specified that less priority should be given to “applicants who do not have an essential reason to travel, in particular when the declared purpose of the trip is tourism” while she noted that “being a tourist in the EU is not a fundamental right”.

This measure joins the set of sanctions that the European Union and some Western countries have applied against the Russian government and citizens as a result of the special military operation in Ukraine.





