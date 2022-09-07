Record 730 deaths from child malnutrition in Somalia | News

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported this Tuesday that, so far in 2022, 730 children have died in Somalia as a result of malnutrition, and they estimate the figure could increase in the coming months.

During a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, the head of Unicef ​​for Somalia, Wafaa Saeed, indicated that “one and a half million children, almost half of all children under five years of age, could suffer from acute nutrition, and of them 385,000 They will need to be treated.”

In his speech, Saeed urged donors to urgently finance the response plan of the United Nations Organization (UN) for Somalia, and specified that until last July, the country had only received a third of the 1,000 million dollars that have been requested to help in the face of the crisis that this nation of the so-called Horn of Africa is going through.

Likewise, the representative of the international organization described the precarious health conditions that Somali children are experiencing, exposed to diseases such as cholera, acute diarrheal infections, and measles, derived from food crises and water scarcity.

Unicef’s statements coincide with those made on Monday by the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Martin Griffiths, who noted that Somalia is on the verge of famine, as part of a last warning before of a catastrophe taking place in that country hit by a third season of drought.

According to the official of the entity, the most recent statistics suggest that between the months of October and December 2022 a state of famine could be declared, especially in the southern regions of Baidoa and Buurhakaba, where climatic conditions are extreme due to little rain. .

Griffiths said from Mogadishu, the Somali capital, that during a tour of the most vulnerable areas of that country he saw children in advanced stages of malnutrition and confessed to being “deeply shocked by the level of pain and suffering that so many Somalis endure”.

UN data ensures that the population of Somalia, estimated at 7.8 million people, has been affected by the historic drought, and about 213,000 are in danger of famine.

The statistics also show that since 2021, almost a million people have been forced to leave their homes as a result of hunger and thirst, in addition to the violent conflicts that have been taking place in that nation for 15 years, led by by radical Islamists.

Extreme drought in Somalia has decimated herds and affected crops, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the region have contributed to a more precarious standard of living among Somalis.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



