Syria denounces Israeli forces attack on airport | News

The Syrian Ministry of Information denounced on Tuesday that Israeli forces attacked the Aleppo International Airport in the north of the country, considered the second of its kind in less than a week against the civilian facility.

According to the entity, cruise missiles fired from the sea in the direction of Aleppo were seen from the coastal city of Latakia, some of which were intercepted by the Syrian army’s anti-aircraft defense.

Likewise, the ministry specified that the incident took place around 8:16 p.m. (local time), caused material damage to the runway, which left it out of service.

وزارة النقـل: تحويل كافة الجوية المقررة والمبرمجة عبر مطار حلب لتصبح عبر مطار دمشق الدولي أثر الـعدوان الإسـرائيـلي الذي استهدف حلب الدولي وأدى لخروجه عن عن الخدمة مساء اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم اليوم

— وزارة الإعلام السورية (@moi_syria1)

September 6, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli Army had previously attacked the airfield on August 31, before which the Damascus authorities secured the anti-aircraft defense systems.

Given the event, Syria urged the United Nations Security Council to issue an explicit condemnation of Israeli aggression against its territory as a deliberate violation of the sovereignty of a member state of the international organization.

ندعو السادة لترتيب أمور سفرهم ونقلهم ، ومواعيد مع شركات الطيران ومكاتبها المعنية وذلك ريثما يتم إعادة إصلاح الأضرار عن الـعدوان وعودة المطار للعمل.

— وزارة الإعلام السورية (@moi_syria1)

September 6, 2022

It is noteworthy that in the course of 2022, Israel carried out 23 attacks against Syria, some against civilian infrastructure facilities such as the Messiaf scientific research center and the commercial port of Latakia.





