Cuban Government congratulates the President of Kenya on his election | News

The Government of Cuba congratulated this Tuesday the elected president of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, after the Supreme Court of that African nation confirmed his victory in the elections held in mid-August.

Supreme Court confirms victory of new Kenyan president

“We congratulate the President-elect of the Republic of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto. We wish him success in his new responsibilities,” said the president of the Caribbean nation, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, on his Twitter social network account.

The Cuban head of state added in his message: “We reiterate the will to continue expanding relations of friendship and cooperation between our two countries and peoples.”

We congratulate the President-elect of the Republic of Kenya, @WilliamsRuto. We wish him success in his new responsibilities. We reiterate the will to continue expanding the relations of friendship and cooperation between our two countries and peoples.

– Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

September 7, 2022

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also used his account on the micromessage network to congratulate William Samoei Ruto on his election as president of Kenya.

Likewise, the Cuban diplomat affirmed that the Antillean country is willing to continue developing relations between the two countries.

We congratulate @WilliamsRuto for his election as President of the Republic of #kenya.

We reaffirm our commitment to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation with the sister nation.

– Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

September 6, 2022

“We reaffirm our commitment to continue strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation with the sister nation,” said the official.

This Monday the Supreme Court of Kenya reaffirmed the victory of President Ruto after dismissing the appeal sent to the court by the opposition which sought to annul the elections.

The petition was promoted by presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who accused the electoral commission of manipulating the results through computer fraud.

On August 15, the results of an election were announced in which Ruto obtained 50.49 percent of the votes, as announced by the president of the country’s electoral body, Wafula Chabukati.





