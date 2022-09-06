The United States called the final refusal to classify Russia as a sponsor of terrorism

WASHINGTON, September 6 – RIA Novosti. The US administration’s decision not to include Russia on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism is final, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

According to her, the implementation of such an idea would interfere with the support of Ukraine and the settlement of the humanitarian situation.

“As the president said and as we think, this is not the most effective or powerful tool for moving forward,” Jean-Pierre emphasized.

The authority to designate countries as “sponsors of terrorism” belongs to the State Department, but the US Senate has previously passed a resolution calling for such a decision. A bill has also been introduced to the House of Representatives.

The day before, US President Joe Biden responded negatively to the question of whether he considers it necessary to include Russia in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier warned that if Washington takes such a step, relations between the two countries can be forgotten.