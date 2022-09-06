British Deputy Prime Minister Raab will not enter the new cabinet

World

MOSCOW, September 6 – RIA Novosti. British Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney General Dominic Raab informedthat will not be included in the Cabinet of the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Truss, who served as British Foreign Secretary, was elected head of the Conservative Party on Monday, and on Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II instructed Truss to form a government as the new prime minister.
Thank you to the brilliant DOJ team for all their hard work over the past year. Good luck to the new prime minister and her team. I will support the government from the back bench , Raab wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, the former vice-premier supported former finance minister Rishi Sunak as a candidate for the post of prime minister.
