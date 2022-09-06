World
There are those who disagree with the course on Ukraine in German parties, Scholz said
BERLIN, September 6 – RIA Novosti. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz admitted that there are representatives in the CDU / CSU, FDP, Greens and SPD parties who do not agree with his decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation.
“It must be admitted that there are those in the CDU/CSU, FDP, Greens and SPD parties who are not sure that the course that I am following as chancellor regarding the supply of arms to Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions against Russia is the right one. “In our time, it is important to promote one’s positions and decisions, clearly realizing that there are citizens who doubt them. This is part of democracy,” Scholz said in an interview with the German newspaper FAZ.
The Russian Federation previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked