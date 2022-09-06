There are those who disagree with the course on Ukraine in German parties, Scholz said

BERLIN, September 6 – RIA Novosti. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz admitted that there are representatives in the CDU / CSU, FDP, Greens and SPD parties who do not agree with his decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“It must be admitted that there are those in the CDU/CSU, FDP, Greens and SPD parties who are not sure that the course that I am following as chancellor regarding the supply of arms to Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions against Russia is the right one. “In our time, it is important to promote one’s positions and decisions, clearly realizing that there are citizens who doubt them. This is part of democracy,” Scholz said in an interview with the German newspaper FAZ.

