The United States considers classifying Russia as an accomplice of terrorism counterproductive

WASHINGTON, September 6 – RIA Novosti. The White House considers the initiative to include the Russian Federation in the list of countries-accomplices of terrorism counterproductive, this will interfere with the support of Kyiv and the settlement of the humanitarian situation, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Tuesday.

“As the president said, and as we think, this is not the most effective or powerful tool to move forward,” the White House press secretary said. According to her, “the recognition of Russia as an accomplice of terrorism could have unintended consequences for Ukraine and the world .” According to her, this, in particular, “may seriously impede the provision of humanitarian assistance” and “jeopardize (food) agreements on the Black Sea.”

Earlier on Monday, Biden responded negatively to a reporter’s question about whether Washington included Russia in the list of countries that are accomplices of terrorism, as requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Asked by reporters on Tuesday, Biden’s spokeswoman declined to say whether the US president had informed the Ukrainian leader of his decision.

Moscow had previously warned that the possible implementation of Washington’s initiative to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would lead to harsh responses. In particular, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that if Washington classifies Russia as a “country-sponsor of terrorism,” relations between states can be forgotten.

The powers to name countries “sponsors of terrorism” belong to the State Department, but the Senate had previously passed a resolution calling for such a decision, and a corresponding bill was submitted to the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, as the Politico newspaper wrote earlier, the US diplomatic department warned congressmen about the problems that could result in granting Russia such a status.