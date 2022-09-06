Moskalkova: one of the sailors held in Ukraine returned to Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6 – RIA Novosti. One of the sailors detained in Ukraine has been released and returned to Russia, he is receiving medical assistance, said Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation.

“Thanks to the competent authorities, one of the sailors who was illegally detained among others on the Rondo ship in Izmail was released. Currently, he is already on the territory of Russia. He is receiving medical assistance. Let’s hope that the rest will also be released,” Moskalkova said. journalists.

Yesterday, 05:05Special military operation in Ukraine Moskalkova expressed hope that prisoner exchanges with Ukraine will continue

Earlier, the Ombudsman indicated that there are currently 66 sailors on ships in Ukraine, five of whom are seriously ill. The Ombudswoman appealed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Matteo Mecacci, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejčinović-Buric, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović with a call to assist in the immediate return of crews of Russian civilians sailors to Russia.

As Moskalkova noted on Monday, RIA Novosti, negotiations on the return of Russian sailors from Izmail are ongoing every second, the Ombudsman asks first of all to exchange at least five seriously ill patients. She said that she had not yet received a response to her appeal to the UN and the OSCE on the return of Russian sailors from Izmail.

The crews of Russian civilian sailors on nine ships have been held by the Ukrainian side at shipyards in Izmail for more than six months.