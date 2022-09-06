MOSCOW, September 6 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American edition of The Wall Street Journal appreciated the article by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he called for investing in his country.

“Dear Commander-in-Chief comedian, are you not rich enough at the expense of the American taxpayers yet? How long does the conflict have to last so that you can pay for your summer villas? Sincerely, an American taxpayer who really wants to know,” wrote Charles Springfield.

“Nonsense! Ukraine is one of the most corrupt states in the world . This article is just PR, frank and undisguised. It’s one thing to support them in a conflict, it’s quite another to claim that Ukraine will become a “major center” of anything “, – said Joe Mattera.

“And Zelensky is so insolent that he again and again asks for NATO fighters. Just like a spoiled child in a supermarket,” Edward Dunn believes.

“We have already invested hundreds of billions of dollars of our taxpayers in Ukraine!” reminded RODGER POTOCKI.

“Mr. President, the infrastructure of the United States has fallen into complete disrepair. American citizens need help. We need to first clean up at home before investing abroad,” said Jacob Chacko.

After the start of the Russian special operation to liberate the Donbas from the Kyiv nationalists, the United States and the European Union allocated billions of dollars for armaments for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and maintaining the financial stability of Ukraine. These measures caused discontent among many Americans, including well-known political figures. Thus, Washington’s wastefulness was repeatedly criticized by members of the House of Representatives Lauren Bobert and Maira Flores. In addition, opaque schemes to send arms and money to Kyiv have forced its allies to send monitors to track the shipments.

