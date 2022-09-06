French Foreign Minister promised to help Greece in case of a threat to sovereignty

ATHENS, September 6 – RIA Novosti. France will side with Greece and Cyprus if their national sovereignty is threatened, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said after talks in Athens with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Their statements are quoted by the Greek public television ERT.

06:20 Erdogan claims Turkish superiority over Greece

The Greek minister condemned “unprecedented” statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who warned Greece of a tough response if “Greek provocations” continue.

“They are unheard of. And reprehensible. But we do not stop. We are not afraid. In our history, we have faced much more serious threats. We reject neo-Ottoman attacks. But I would advise anyone planning attacks on Greece to think three and four times. We are confident in our alliances and our partners,” Dendias said.

Catherine Colonna supported the head of the Greek Foreign Ministry.

“France said this and I repeat that she will be on the side of Greece and Cyprus in case of a threat to their national sovereignty. But if something like this happens, we signed an agreement where Article 21 describes this case, if the two sides are convinced that such happened, the two sides will have mutual assistance,” the French Foreign Minister said.