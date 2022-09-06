Israeli military shelled Aleppo airport, media reported

“The air defense responded to the missiles of the Israeli aggressor and shot down several of them,” the media said.

Later, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that the airport’s runway was damaged and out of order due to the shelling.

The Israeli military has recently been constantly inflicting airstrikes on various targets in Syria. In particular, Damascus, the port of Tartus and a research center in the city of Masyaf were subjected to shelling. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, saying that the establishment of long-term stability in this country is possible only after the cessation of illegal foreign military presence.