World

Israeli military shelled Aleppo airport, media reported

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, September 6 – RIA Novosti. Israeli troops launched a missile attack on the international airport in Aleppo, some shells were intercepted, according to the Syrian state agency SANA.

“The air defense responded to the missiles of the Israeli aggressor and shot down several of them,” the media said.

Later, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that the airport’s runway was damaged and out of order due to the shelling.
The Israeli military has recently been constantly inflicting airstrikes on various targets in Syria. In particular, Damascus, the port of Tartus and a research center in the city of Masyaf were subjected to shelling. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, saying that the establishment of long-term stability in this country is possible only after the cessation of illegal foreign military presence.
September 1, 22:07

Three Israeli missiles fired at airfields destroyed in Syria

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Protesters tried to drown out Truss’ opening speech with loud music and rumble

22 mins ago

Liz Truss will be the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom | News

39 mins ago

Explosion near the Russian embassy in Kabul leaves 10 dead | News

2 hours ago

Supreme Court confirm victory of new Kenyan president | News

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.