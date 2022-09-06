World

Protesters tried to drown out Truss’ opening speech with loud music and rumble

MOSCOW, September 6 – RIA Novosti. The protesters turned on the song Mad World by Tears for Fears and began to hoot loudly during Liz Truss’s first speech as British prime minister.
In the middle of her performance, even in the video broadcasts, the song of the British band Tears for Fears – Mad World (“Mad World”) became audible, and after that there was an extended loud rumble. Truss herself, in spite of the sounds heard, did not interrupt her performance.
The world-hated woman groped for the nuclear button

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was elected head of the Conservative Party on Monday, and on Tuesday Queen Elizabeth II instructed Truss to form a government as the new prime minister.

