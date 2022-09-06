World
Protesters tried to drown out Truss’ opening speech with loud music and rumble
MOSCOW, September 6 – RIA Novosti. The protesters turned on the song Mad World by Tears for Fears and began to hoot loudly during Liz Truss’s first speech as British prime minister.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was elected head of the Conservative Party on Monday, and on Tuesday Queen Elizabeth II instructed Truss to form a government as the new prime minister.
