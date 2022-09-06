Liz Truss will be the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom | News

The British Conservative Party has appointed Liz Truss as the new leader of the formation and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, at a time when the country is facing its worst crisis in decades.

Truss’s candidacy received 81,326 votes, while Sunak garnered the support of 60,399 voters.

In recent weeks, Truss and the former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, have competed to receive the support of the formation’s affiliates – around 160,000 -, who have voted by traditional mail or electronically.

I am honored to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.

Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.

I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential. pic.twitter.com/xCGGTJzjqb

— Liz Truss (@trussliz)

September 5, 2022

After the announcement, the current Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, -who resigned last month- will travel this Tuesday with Truss to Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, for the transfer of power and hold the respective audiences with Queen Elizabeth II.

Truss promised this Monday “to govern as a conservative” and fulfill her commitment to lower taxes, solve the energy crisis and fix public health.

“I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative. I will comply with the tax cut, with the energy crisis (…) and with the NHS (public health system),” he said in his first speech after winning the primaries. of his party to the former Minister of Economy.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



