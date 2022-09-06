Explosion near the Russian embassy in Kabul leaves 10 dead | News

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported Monday that a strong explosion was recorded near the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital, which killed ten people, including two members of the diplomatic staff.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “an armed man detonated an explosive device near the entrance to the consular office of the Russian Embassy in Kabul.”

In this sense, the official diplomatic source specified that as a result of the attack “two employees of the diplomatic mission died and Afghan citizens were also injured.”

At the same time, it is reported that the Russian diplomatic representation maintains contact with the Kabul security services while indicating that an exhaustive investigation is being carried out in this regard.

Similarly, national media detail that the attack occurred at the time a Russian official approached the line of asylum seekers outside the embassy.

Accordingly, the attack, which has not yet been claimed by any armed group, left at least ten people dead while eight were hospitalized, according to local health sources.

For his part, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, announced that the corresponding security measures had been adopted, meanwhile, he expressed the will that the authors and organizers “of this terrorist act and its authors be duly punished as soon as possible.”

