Supreme Court confirm victory of new Kenyan president | News

The Kenyan Supreme Court confirmed the victory of President-elect William Ruto at noon on Monday, after dismissing the key issues raised by the petition seeking to annul the elections.

Opposition leader rejects Kenyan election results

The bench of seven judges headed by the president of the Supreme Court Martha Koome, in a unanimous decision, dismissed one of the main claims by the opposition.

According to the opinion made public this Monday, Ruto obtained 50 percent plus one vote as declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC), which confirms him as president-elect.

The main petition was filed by Azimio’s presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who accused the electoral commission, the IEBC, of ​​manipulating the results of the vote in favor of Ruto.

Odinga’s challenge to the results of the elections, in which Ruto won with 50.49 percent of the votes, according to figures announced on August 15 by the president of the IEBC, Wafula Chabukati, focused on an alleged computer fraud, through hackers.

Following Monday’s confirmation, Ruto, 55, will be sworn in as the new president of the African country on Tuesday of next week.

In this way, William Ruto will become the fifth president of Kenya since its independence in 1963 and will replace Uhuru Kenyatta, who is serving the second and last five-year term allowed by the Constitution and who had given his support to Raila Odinga after entering in conflict with his vice president.





