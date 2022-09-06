Death toll rises to 46 after earthquake in central China | News

World

Death toll rises to 46 after earthquake in central China

At least 46 people were killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Luding County in south-central China’s Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said at a press conference.

6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes China's Sichuan province

As of 8:30 pm local time, there were 16 people missing and more than 50 injured, said Wang Feng, deputy director of the Sichuan provincial emergency management department.

Among the dead, 29 were from Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, which administers Luding County, and the other 17 were from Ya’an City.

Accordingly, the Chinese agency specified that around 30 Luding firefighters are at the epicenter of the events to assess the situation. Also, 530 rescuers from other regions of the province are heading to the affected areas.

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported the epicenter of the quake event at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude with a depth of 16 kilometers.

For their part, local authorities reported the occurrence of cuts in communication with other areas of the province while landslides are reported, as well as damage to residences and roads.

Sichuan, in addition to suffering the impacts of seismic events, has experienced an intense heat wave with alarming figures, prolonged droughts and new outbreaks of Covid-19 that have caused the confinement of its citizens.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

