Pakistan reports nearly 1,300 deaths from floods | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Monday that 1,290 people died in Pakistan as a result of the severe floods that have affected the country since June 14.

The entity reported that “at least 1,290 people died and 12,500 were injured, more than 33 million inhabitants of the country suffered damage, 6.4 million of them need urgent humanitarian aid.”

The WHO specified that almost 634,000 remain in displaced persons camps while more than 1,460 health institutions were affected, of which 432 were completely destroyed.

For its part, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) raised the death toll to 1,314, of which 458 are children, mostly from the southern province of Sindh.

In turn, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) indicated that 128,000 pregnant women require urgent medical attention. Also, it is estimated that 42,000 will give birth next quarter.

The health minister of Sindh province, Azra Fazal Pechuho, told international media that “our goal is for these women to have safe births and guarantee the provision of vaccines and nutritional care.”

On the other hand, the NDMA added that more than 3,457 kilometers of roads and 157 bridges were seriously affected, reducing mobility capacity. In addition, flooding caused by persistent monsoon rains wiped out more than 800,000 head of livestock.





