Israel admits it may have killed Palestinian journalist | News

Israeli army authorities acknowledged on Monday that there is a high possibility that the Al Jazeera journalist killed on May 11, Shireen Abu Akleh, was the victim of a shot by a Zionist cash, but refused to carry out an investigation. regard.

Palestine hands over investigation into murder of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to ICC

Israeli military officials admitted that the reporter may have been “accidentally hit by a shot from the Israeli army, which was aimed at suspects identified as armed Palestinians.”

In this sense, the army communicated in a press conference that “the soldier did not seek to target an Al Jazeera journalist or a journalist in general. The soldier misidentified his target and he regrets it.”

The Palestinian Presidency Spokesman condemned the Israeli army’s report on the murder of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as a new attempt to evade responsibility for her murder, stressing that it will continue to follow up with all relevant agencies. pic.twitter.com/tmVZGaq1s7

In turn, the authorities reported that the events were studied chronologically while places and audiovisual evidence were examined. In addition, “simulation of the scene” was performed.

According to Israel, on July 2, a ballistic analysis was carried out together with representatives of the United States and the Palestinian Authority, where the origin of the projectile could not be identified due to its “terrible state.”

At the same time, the army indicated that a criminal investigation process will not be opened because they consider that the Zionist troops acted correctly against the alleged Arab armed groups.

However, local sources and witnesses to the events argue that in the area where the journalist Abu Akleh was reporting, there were no Palestinians with firearms.





