China approves use of inhaled vaccine against Covid-19 | News

The Chinese government approved this Monday the use as a booster dose of an inhaled vaccine against Covid-19, developed by the pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll rises to 46 after earthquake in central China

According to the company in a statement, the new compound will be marketed under the name of Convidencia Air, its administration will be a single dose by inhalation through a nebulizer device, and it is easier to store.

Cansino Biologics ensures that a single dose is enough to create immunity in people, and has components similar to the injected vaccine. In this way, the Asian country becomes the first nation in the world to officially approve the use of a vaccine of this type.

In China, CansinoBIO approves the first inhaled Covid vaccine. If it has a high efficiency it could be especially interesting.

– Zigor Aldama 齐戈 (@zigoraldama)

September 5, 2022

“The approval will have a positive impact on the company’s bottom line if the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by the relevant government agencies,” CanSino Biologics said.

Since 2020, China’s health authorities have approved four coronavirus vaccines, including three inactive ones developed by Beijing Kexing Zhongwei Biotechnology, the Wuhan Institute of Biopreparations, and China National Biotech Group.

Likewise, the inhaled compound is the second that the Asian country approves of CanSino Biologics, since some time ago it authorized the use of a recombinant vaccine, the only one of its kind in the nation, manufactured on the basis of the Ad5-nCoV adenoviral vector.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source