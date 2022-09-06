Russia will not resume gas supply via Nord Stream until sanctions are lifted | News

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov confirmed on Monday that the supply of gas to Europe through the Nord Stream gas pipeline will not resume as a result of the sanctions that the West has imposed on the Russian state, as well as on companies from that country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

OPEC and Russia cut oil supply by 100,000 barrels per day

According to Peskov, one of the faucets is closed as a result of the impacts generated by the sanctions, “the sanctions generate an absolute legal and practical disorder in everything related to the technical service of all the equipment and facilities, since for now there is only trust that this single turbine can be started up,” he said.

“The problems with the pumping arose from the sanctions imposed against our country and against a series of companies by Western states, including Germany and the United Kingdom. There are no other reasons that generate problems for the pumping,” the spokesman said. Russian.

Given the failure of the turbine, the Gazprom company reported that the Russian Technical Monitoring Service (Rostejnadzor) warned that the problem detected made it difficult to guarantee the safe operation of the turbine to supply gas.

“The operation of this compressor unit without correcting the detected faults creates a risk of fire or explosion, which affects the industrial safety of the entire station,” Gazprom explained.

The Nord Stream was operating at 20 percent of its capacity last July, transporting 33 million cubic meters a day to Europe, but before the announcement it was helping fill gas reserves in the West.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source