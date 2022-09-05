Macron said that the share of Russian gas in Europe fell to nine percent

PARIS, September 5 – RIA Novosti. The share of Russian gas in the European market since the beginning of the year has decreased from 50% to 9%, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

As the French leader noted at a press conference in Paris, at the beginning of the year, “25% of all European energy came from gas, of which 50% was gas from Russia.” “Now its share has dropped to 9%,” Macron said.

18:37 Macron supported the idea to introduce a ceiling on Russian gas prices

He said that Europe has prepared for a scenario in which the winter will be cold, and Russian gas supplies will be stopped.

“To do this, we will have to reduce electricity consumption by 10%,” the French president added.

Earlier, French media reported that the wholesale price of electricity in France will reach a record high in 2023, exceeding the mark of 1,000 euros per megawatt-hour, which is 1,000% more than a year earlier.

17:21 In Italy, gave a frightening forecast for gas reserves

After the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the West increased sanctions pressure on Russia. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US.

At the end of July, French Cabinet spokesman Olivier Veran said that France was in an “unprecedentedly difficult” situation in terms of electricity production. The French government has already taken a number of drastic measures to save energy. So, for this purpose, the country expanded the ban on illuminated advertising, and shops were forbidden to keep the doors open when the air conditioner or heating system is running. Retail outlets must turn off illuminated signs and air ventilation at night, dim lighting by 50% before customers arrive, and by 30% during normal hours in case of a critical level of power consumption. The government also urged citizens, despite the intense heat, not to abuse the air conditioners.