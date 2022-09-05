Johnson promised to support Zelensky even after his resignation

MOSCOW, September 5 – RIA Novosti. The outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a recent telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky, assured that London would continue to support Kyiv, they promised to stay in touch already as “friends”, the British Prime Minister’s office said. According to the office, the British prime minister said that “Britain remains steadfast in its support” of Kyiv.

The Prime Minister told President Zelensky that it was an honor to work with and support him, and the leaders agreed to remain in contact as friends. Earlier, Zelensky noted on social networks that in a conversation with Johnson he thanked him for his help and courage.

In July, a petition appeared on the website of Zelensky’s office asking him to consider granting Johnson citizenship of Ukraine and submitting his candidacy for the post of Ukrainian prime minister.