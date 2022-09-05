Half of Italians are buying less food, study finds

ROME, September 5 – RIA Novosti. Every second Italian has reduced the size of the so-called “grocery basket”, that is, the amount of food purchased in stores, according to a study by the association of agricultural producers Coldiretti.

The share of those who reduced purchases is 51% of the total number of consumers. 18% of Italians say they are forced to turn to lower-quality goods, focusing on their budget categories, in order to live a month before payday. In the meantime, 31% of buyers have not changed their habits. The main reason for the change Coldiretti calls the rise in prices, which stretches for the increase in the cost of energy and the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

“Italians hunt for the lowest prices, arranging slalom at points of sale and changing stores, supermarkets in search of promotions for different goods,” the association said.

Italians spent 3.1% more on food this year, according to Istat data on retail sales in the first half of 2022, while purchases fell by 3%, Coldiretti notes.

In early September, Coldiretti published another study on the prices of basic goods over the past month. So, in comparison with August last year, vegetable (corn and sunflower) oil, which has risen in price by 63%, received a record growth. Prices for butter, flour, rice, pasta and milk also rose (from 34% to 19%). On average, food price growth by August 2021 was 8.4%. A month earlier, the increase compared to last July was at the level of +9.6%.