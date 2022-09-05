Afghan Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over terrorist attack near Russian embassy

“Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki had a telephone conversation this evening with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Minister expressed his condolences to his Russian counterpart in connection with the explosion that took place today near the Russian embassy in Kabul,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the representative of the Foreign Ministry in the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter. .

The explosion occurred on Monday morning near the building of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Kabul. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. The Russian Embassy is in close contact with the security services of Afghanistan, which are investigating the explosion, the security of the diplomatic mission has been strengthened, the ministry said. Lavrov expressed hope that the organizers and perpetrators of the attack would be punished as soon as possible.