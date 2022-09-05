World

Macron congratulated Truss on his victory in the election of the Prime Minister of Britain

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

PARIS, September 5 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on her victory in the prime ministerial election and expressed hope for active cooperation between the countries.
“I say ‘welcome’ to Liz Truss, I send her congratulations from France. We can work together… as allies and friends… I think that no matter what happens, we should cooperate strongly in the field of energy and other issues. We have common values, history of friendship, we faced the same problems,” Macron said following a video conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
17:11

Journalist: Truss got into an awkward situation by mentioning Johnson and Ukraine

According to him, the UK, like France, is fighting for democracy, supporting Ukraine, trying to achieve energy independence and cope with climate change.
Macron added that he would “do everything” to continue the policy of active and trusting cooperation with Britain and move forward together in the field of nuclear energy.
Truss has previously said she has not decided whether Macron is a friend or foe to her country.
18:33

Truss can ‘surpass’ Johnson in anti-Russian attitude, expert says

British Foreign Secretary Truss has been elected head of the Conservative Party of Great Britain, and on Tuesday she will become the country’s prime minister, Graham Brady, head of the Conservative Party’s steering committee, said on Monday following the results of the vote.
Truss won 81,300 votes, beating ex-Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.
16:48

Johnson Helped Truss Win To Punish Sunak, Expert Says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Turkish president criticizes EU sanctions against Russia | News

3 mins ago

European Commission rejects gas pipeline between Spain and France | News

1 hour ago

China agrees with Russia to pay for gas in rubles and yuan | News

3 hours ago

European unions denounce increases in energy prices | News

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.