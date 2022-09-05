Macron congratulated Truss on his victory in the election of the Prime Minister of Britain

PARIS, September 5 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on her victory in the prime ministerial election and expressed hope for active cooperation between the countries.

“I say ‘welcome’ to Liz Truss, I send her congratulations from France. We can work together… as allies and friends… I think that no matter what happens, we should cooperate strongly in the field of energy and other issues. We have common values, history of friendship, we faced the same problems,” Macron said following a video conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to him, the UK, like France, is fighting for democracy, supporting Ukraine, trying to achieve energy independence and cope with climate change.

Macron added that he would “do everything” to continue the policy of active and trusting cooperation with Britain and move forward together in the field of nuclear energy.

Truss has previously said she has not decided whether Macron is a friend or foe to her country.

British Foreign Secretary Truss has been elected head of the Conservative Party of Great Britain, and on Tuesday she will become the country’s prime minister, Graham Brady, head of the Conservative Party’s steering committee, said on Monday following the results of the vote.

Truss won 81,300 votes, beating ex-Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.