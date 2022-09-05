MOSCOW, September 5 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Daily Mail were furious after the news about a possible rise in gas prices against the backdrop of stopping the pumping of fuel through the Nord Stream.

The publication published an article with a forecast for gas prices. According to the author of the material, after the stop of the Nord Stream, the quotes will go up sharply.

“Sanctions against Russia came back to us like a boomerang, and the West / NATO scored an own goal. What, the authorities could not foresee this?” asked Toto4.

“Don’t be afraid, Truss is with us. She will figure it out in a week. She gave her word,” added Glanford Spong.

“Well, yes, it will print money to pay for electricity,” Cripper3 replied.

He added that such a decision would collapse the pound and accelerate inflation.

“What are you, Putin? We’re just supplying weapons to Ukraine. Give us some gas, dude,” Sick n tired commented ironically.

SeikoCreamy accused the West of weaponizing energy resources. This, according to him, is evidenced by the initiative to introduce a price ceiling on Russian fuel.

“I wouldn’t blame Russia if it refuses to trade with us at all. Yes, it doesn’t need us,” CantBargainWithMaths wrote and added that the future belongs to the BRICS countries.

In his opinion, the West has turned the financial system into a weapon.

“I don’t blame Putin. What did everyone expect when we blackmailed him with Western sanctions? What did everyone expect from him?” – Bugsareformugs was indignant.

Ben_K said that Europe was not going to blackmail Russia, but followed the lead of the United States.

“We have no right to vote. France and Germany tried to soften their positions a little, but the charlatan Boris, like an obedient dog, began to enthusiastically echo the United States,” he explained.

“This pipe doesn’t even reach Britain, and we are still being punished with higher gas prices,” commented Ricplod.

CantBargainWithMaths urged to be fair and admit that the West itself started an economic war with Russia, despite warnings about the dire consequences of such a move.

“Our politicians knew that this would happen. They showed extreme irresponsibility and recklessness. Our entire political system has fallen into disrepair, and it needs to be changed,” the user added.

“I don’t want to pay for the conflict in Ukraine, most people don’t care about Middle East conflicts, so why are we so obsessed with Ukraine?” Pink Pain said.

“Europe is doomed, wait for winter,” wrote j0hnD.

Gazprom on Friday reported that Nord Stream, which had previously been stopped for three days for scheduled maintenance, could not resume operation due to an oil leak at the only running Trent 60 unit. Siemens Energy told RIA Novosti that the company does not consider the conclusion Russian company a technical reason for stopping the gas pipeline.

The downtime of Nord Stream deprives Europe of up to 33 million cubic meters of gas per day (or about a billion cubic meters per month). Such losses are superimposed on the previous reduction in deliveries from Russia via this and other routes by at least eight to nine billion cubic meters per month.

Nord Stream has been operating with restrictions since mid-June, and since the end of July, it has been operating at only 20 percent of its nearly 170 million cubic meters of throughput capacity per day. The Russian side emphasized that the decline in supplies was due solely to international sanctions, which caused problems with the maintenance and repair of Siemens gas pumping units. Recently, only one turbine provided work.

In early March, gas prices in Europe, due to fears of a ban on the import of Russian energy resources, updated their historical highs for four days in a row. The price record of $3,892 per thousand cubic meters was reached on March 7. The last significant increase was in the second half of August. On the news of the three-day suspension of Nord Stream for maintenance, quotes reached $3,500 per thousand cubic meters.

