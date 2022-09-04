Biography of John Sullivan

American statesman John Joseph Sullivan was born on November 20, 1959 in Boston (Massachusetts, USA).

He is the nephew of William Sullivan, the last US ambassador to Iran (1977-1979).

He received a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Brown University in 1981. In 1985 – a doctorate in law from Columbia University (Columbia University). He was a Harlan F. Stone Fellow and served as Book Review Editor for the Columbia Law Review at Columbia University.

John Sullivan began his career in the legal field. He has been a lawyer, attorney-at-law, and court clerk on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and on the U.S. Supreme Court.

From 1991-1992, John Sullivan was Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in the Legal Counsel’s Office of the US Department of Justice.

In 1992, he was deputy general counsel during the presidential election campaign of George W. Bush.

From 1993-1996 he worked for Mayer, Brown & Platt.

In 1995, he was General Counsel to Senator Philip Gramm during his campaign for the US presidential nomination.

From 1997-2004, he was a partner at Mayer, Brown, Rowe & Maw LLP.

From 2004-2005, he was Deputy General Counsel for the US Department of Defense.

From 2005-2007, he was General Counsel for the US Department of Commerce.

From September 2007 – Acting Deputy Secretary of Commerce of the United States, from March 2008 to 2009 – Deputy Secretary of Commerce of the United States.

From 2010 to 2016, he was chairman of the US-Iraqi Business Dialogue, the government’s business leaders’ advisory committee on US-Iraqi trade ties.

In April 2017, US President Donald Trump appointed John Sullivan to the post of First Deputy Secretary of State. At Senate hearings, Sullivan spoke out harshly on the issue of the reunification of Crimea with Russia, and also accused Moscow of interfering in the 2016 presidential election in the United States. In May of the same year, after confirmation by the Senate, he took office.

In March-April 2018, he served as Acting Secretary of State of the United States.

In July 2019, John Sullivan led the US delegation to talks with Russia on strategic security in Geneva.

In December 2019, Sullivan was appointed U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

On September 4, 2022, it became known that Ambassador Sullivan completed his work in Russia and left Moscow. After leaving, John Sullivan will end a forty-year career in public service.

Sullivan is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the U.S. Department of State Distinguished Service Award, the Central Intelligence Agency Ambassador of the Year Award, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Chiefs of Staff Civil Service Award, and the U.S. Secretary of Defense Medal. “For outstanding service in public service.”

John Sullivan is married and has three children.