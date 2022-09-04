Gorbachev, the last leader of the USSR, is fired with honors | News

Russia bids farewell this Saturday with all honors to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), with a ceremonial head of state ceremony and funeral in the center of Moscow.

According to local press reports, from ten in the morning all those who want to say goodbye to the controversial figure that put an end to the Cold War and the Berlin Wall.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov explained that the ceremony will include elements typical of state funerals, especially the honor guard.

From 10:00 (local time) this Saturday, the farewell ceremony and funeral of the last leader of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, who died this Tuesday at the age of 91, will take place in Moscow.

Among the foreign figures who have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony are the US ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, the Hungarian Prime Minister, Víktor Orban, and the charge d’affaires of the German embassy.

Gorbachev’s remains will be buried in the Novodevichy cemetery, in a grave near that of Raísa, his wife.

The Hall of Columns of the House of Trade Unions is the same place where all the funerals of the Soviet heads of state took place, since the death of Lenin in 1924.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin, unable to attend the ceremony due to his work schedule, paid tribute to Gorbachev on Thursday in the mourning room of the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital.





