The Russian army foiled a new attempt by Ukraine to land and seize the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on Friday night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that more than 250 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and mercenaries tried to seize the plant in 42 boats and motorboats, some of them were destroyed by Russian troops.

“Despite the presence of IAEA representatives in Zaporizhia (in eastern Ukraine, controlled by the Russian army), the kyiv regime once again tried to seize the nuclear power plant,” Konashenkov said.

“On September 2, around 11:00 pm Moscow time, two groups of boats and motorboats with a total number of 42 units with a landing force of more than 250 people from special operations forces and foreign mercenaries tried to land on the shore of the Kakhovka reservoir in the Energodar and Dneprorudny area,” Konashenkov said.

According to Konashenkov, 20 boats and boats were destroyed, while the rest of the boats turned around and headed for the Ukrainian coast.

According to him, during the attempt to seize the plant, the Ukrainian armed forces lost 47 elements, including 10 foreign mercenaries, and 23 wounded.

On the other hand, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that he hopes to prepare a report “early next week, as soon as we have the complete panorama of the situation during the weekend, about”.

After returning from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Grossi told reporters in Vienna that he would brief the UN Security Council on Tuesday.





