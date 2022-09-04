Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany closed | News

Russian energy giant Gazprom postponed a Saturday deadline to restore flows through a crucial gas supply route to Europe, citing an oil leak in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline discovered during maintenance.

Gazprom suspends gas pumping through Nord Stream pipeline

All the nominations for each time slot of this day are at zero, according to the operational information collected by Nord Stream AG, based in Switzerland.

“Gas transmission through the Nord Stream pipeline has been completely shut down until operational defects in the equipment are eliminated,” Gazprom said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Gazprom indefinitely suspends gas supply to Europe

Until the technical irregularities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are repaired, shipments will not be resumed by this route. pic.twitter.com/u5L5oXYVrV

– Antonella Brusual (@BonettSol)

September 2, 2022

He noted that an oil leak was detected during maintenance work at the Portovaya compressor station.

Gazprom had halted gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline for maintenance work for three days on August 31, and was due to reopen on Saturday.

Citing Siemens, the state-owned power company said engine oil leaks cannot be completely eliminated unless repairs are carried out at a specialized repair facility.

The move compounds Europe’s difficulties in securing enough fuel for the cold winter months ahead, as Nord Stream 1 provides much-needed supplies for Germany and other European nations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



