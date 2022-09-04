China asks the US to cancel arms deal with Taiwan | News

China on Saturday called on the United States (US) to cancel the arms deal with Taiwan and warns of “countermeasures” if it goes ahead.

“The possible US plan to sell arms to Taiwan will seriously jeopardize US-China relations and the security of the Taiwan Strait,” the Beijing embassy in Washington warned.

The US approved a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan. The weapons package includes 60 anti-ship missiles, 100 air-to-air missiles and logistical support from the contractor for a surveillance radar program.

The spokesman for the Chinese embassy in the US capital, Liu Pengyu, said: China will take “legitimate and necessary countermeasures in light of the development of the situation.”

On the other hand, the Chinese Communist Party responded with new threats if the US and Taiwan finalize the new agreement for the provision of defensive weapons for the island. “It seriously endangers China-US relations as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

The announcement comes at a time of particular tension around Taiwan with China’s military maneuvers near the island and after the controversial visit by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The US approves the possible sale of 1,100 million dollars in weapons to Taiwan. The weapons package would include 60 anti-ship missiles, 100 air-to-air missiles and logistical support from the contractor for a surveillance radar program. China demands that it be revoked immediately pic.twitter.com/WySCLPVMrW

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

September 3, 2022

The aid must still be endorsed by the United States Congress, where Taiwan has the support of both Democrats and Republicans, so approval is a mere formality.

A spokesman for the State Department defended that military aid is necessary for Taiwan to “maintain its ability to defend itself” and recalled that, since 2010, the US government has notified Congress of the delivery of more than 35,000 million in military aid to Taiwan.





