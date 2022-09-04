Fighting continues between rival Libyan militias outside Tripoli | News

Rival armed factions in Libya continue to battle on the western outskirts of Tripoli, as Government of National Unity (GNU)-aligned forces under Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeiba further consolidated their hold on the capital.

Fighting between rival Libyan militias leaves four dead

The clashes on Friday and early Saturday took place in Warshafala, a district west of Tripoli that has been the scene of repeated clashes during the 11 chaotic years since Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in a NATO-backed uprising.

The power struggle in Libya has pitted the Tripoli-based GNU against a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha in the city of Sirte, which is backed by the eastern-based parliament.

#Libya Clashes between forces loyal to HoR appointed PM Fathi Bashagha & GNU backed forces resulted in at least 32 deaths & 150+ injured

The clash has renewed fears of an escalation in violence between those loyal to Libya’s two rival governments & the further delay to elections pic.twitter.com/H3AlQ4cGbd

— OPSEC? (@GuinieZoo_Intel)

September 1, 2022

The clashes, along with a major pro-Dbeiba group’s takeover of a military headquarters in southern Tripoli, come on the heels of the biggest war in Libya in two years.

This Friday and early Saturday, witnesses said, mortars were fired at Warshafala, a district of farmland, and villages connecting urban sprawl between Tripoli and the western city of Zawiya.

During last week’s fighting, a major Bashagha-aligned faction based in Zawiya was said to be among the groups pushed back on the outskirts of the capital.

On the other hand, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, officially announced the appointment of Abdoulaye Bathily as his special representative for Libya and head of the United Nations Support Mission in the Libyan country (UNSMIL).

The United Nations Organization (UN) thus formalized the designation of the veteran Senegalese diplomat as its new envoy for Libya, after obtaining the approval of the powers of the Security Council and despite the fact that the Government of National Unity of the African country had raised discrepancies .

The Senegalese diplomat succeeds the Slovakian Jan Kubis, who previously carried out the same work as special envoy and head of UNSMIL, and to whom António Guterres showed gratitude for the services rendered.

The situation in Libya is delicate since there is still no date to hold presidential and parliamentary elections, which were set for last December, but were postponed without a fixed date due to disagreements between the Eastern bloc and the political power based in Tripoli of the Government of Dbeiba.

This week the Turkish authorities met in Ankara with the leaders of the rival Libyan factions but separately to analyze the possibility of holding the general elections as soon as possible.

The encounters came after deadly clashes between rival forces rocked Tripoli last week, leaving 32 dead and more than 150 wounded.





