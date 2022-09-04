Türkiye warns Greece over provocations in the Aegean Sea | News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the Greek government on Saturday about the increase in provocations in the Aegean Sea while assuring that hostile actions will have consequences.

In this regard, the president stated during a Turkish drone fair in Samsun that the Greek nation “will pay a high price if it goes too far.”

At the same time, the head of state urged the Government of Athens to remember the history of the events in the province of Izmir, which occurred in 1922 when the Turkish troops expelled the Greeks.

Regarding the militarization of the Aegean islands, Erdogan warned that the Turkish army could carry out an attack, saying that “when the time comes we will do whatever is necessary. As we usually say, it will be suddenly. We can arrive at night.”

On August 23, the Ankara authorities denounced the use of radars from the S-300 anti-aircraft system located on the island of Crete with which the Turkish F-16 combat aircraft were set as targets.

During the last few weeks, the Türkiye government has questioned Greece’s sovereignty over the islands in the Aegean Sea, meanwhile, the authorities in Athens urge respect for the principles and purposes enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

Territorial tensions between the two countries have been exacerbated after significant gas reserves were found, as well as violations of the airspace over territorial waters.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



