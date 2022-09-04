Czechs mobilize against government economic policies | News

Around 70,000 people gathered this Saturday in Wenceslas Square in the capital of the Czech Republic to demand a change in economic policies, due to the increase in electricity and gas prices in the country.

In this regard, one of the coordinators of the massive demonstration, Jiri Havel, stated that the objective of the protest is “the need for change, especially in the treatment of prices and energy issues, especially electricity. and the gas.

In this sense, the protesters demand a declaration of neutrality with respect to the conflict in Ukraine in order to guarantee gas supplies from Russia to reduce dependence on more expensive foreign companies.

Shromáždění na Václavském náměstí probíhá v klidu a nemuseli jsme zatím řešit žádné vážnější problémy. Počet účastníků ve 14.30h odhatuveme like this na 70 tisíc. pic.twitter.com/9J4QGDEg3j

— Police ČR (@PolicieCZ)

September 3, 2022

The president of the Trikolora movement, Majerová Zahradníková, expressed that “the Czech Republic needs a Czech government. The Fiala government may be Ukrainian, perhaps from Brussels, but definitely not Czech.”

The demands made were multiple and diverse, ranging from ending the “planned dilution of the nation” with Ukrainian refugees to expanding freedom of expression.

During the rally, Prime Minister Petr Fiala was urged to report to the crowd, but ultimately did not attend while the authorities described the orientation defended by the protesters as “pro-Russian”.

In contrast, dozens of supporters of the current administration gathered in the vicinity of the National Museum, meanwhile, they assured that the Wenceslas Square protests “are against the interests of the Czech Republic.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



