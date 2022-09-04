Shooting leaves two injured and one deceased in Maryland, USA | News

The Police Department of the US state of Maryland reported this Saturday about a shooting in the area, resulting in three people seriously injured and one deceased.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Two dead reported after shooting in Washington, USA

According to the authorities, the shooting occurred in a store in the town of Capitol Heights, “at approximately 8:00 p.m. (local time), the agents responded to a shooting. Once at the scene, they discovered several people in a store with injuries to the body,” they said.

At the same time, the Police Department emphasizes that initially four people were injured, but when they were transferred to the care center, one of them perished.

FATAL SHOOTING: Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road. Prelim: At approx. 8pm officers responded to a shooting. Once on scene they discovered multiple people at a convenience store with trauma to the body. pic.twitter.com/js8KDSAAwp

— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews)

September 4, 2022

“Detectives are on the scene trying to develop a suspect and a motive,” police officers said, where it is estimated that more details of what happened will be released in the next few hours.

On August 24, Washington police confirmed two dead and at least three injured after a shooting at North Capitol and O Street.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source