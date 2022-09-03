“Carries despair”: in the United States criticized the idea of ​​\u200b\u200blimiting oil prices from Russia

MOSCOW, September 3 – RIA Novosti. Statements by the US Treasury about the need for the G7 countries to impose a price ceiling on Russian oil did not find a response from readers of The Wall Street Journal. They noted that an attempt to limit the price of Russian oil would result in an uncontrolled rise in fuel prices, and the US authorities, lobbying in the G7 countries for such a decision, would bear responsibility for this.

“Has there ever been a government-imposed price cap that worked? Oops. I forgot that one political party doesn’t study history,” says Tony P.

“Classic silly academic chit-chat that has about as much merit as trying to freeze any other price on cue. As Jeff Bezos put it, your margin is my opportunity. The Chinese will step in and provide Russia with all turnkey services – shipping, insurance, all work – at a cost plus price, because they need oil,” Jim McCreary is sure.

“This price cap idea is the dumbest thing ever. It will never work and will only make the G7 look even dumber, if it’s even possible now. Frankly, such ideas reek of desperation. The West is already completely isolated in its confrontation with Russia. the world has not joined the sanctions anymore. They will not join this stupid “price ceiling” either. Because it will mean that the West will have to do without Russian oil, and no one wants to pay $ 300 per barrel, “Ig Bris said.

Explain how this is even supposed to work. I think that the arsenal of cash in Russia and the reduction in production by five million is offset by rising global prices. Does the G7 understand that oil is the largest commodity market and trying to control prices is like putting on a Band-Aid for a complex fracture? asked Jordan Pine.

“I have a much better idea: let’s put limits on Biden,” suggested Marc Siste.

“The stupidity of the West has gone to another level. In every article, the WSJ blames Russia for the rise in oil prices. No, the reason is the sanctions imposed by Western governments. which many disagree. Sanctions are only hurting us, and the Russians are laughing at us. I am at a stage where I do not care who the candidate is. If he says: “I will lift the sanctions and promise neutrality in the Ukrainian conflict,” then I am for him I will vote. In addition, at the moment I am a fan of Russia. And I never thought that I would write this, “Jared lopez admitted.

The finance ministers of the G7 countries (Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan) agreed on Friday to impose a “price cap” on Russian oil and urged other states to join the initiative. As US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in this regard, such a step is intended to “accelerate the degradation” of the Russian economy.