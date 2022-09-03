MOSCOW, September 3 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation assumes that over 4,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in biological laboratories conducted an experiment on infection with Crimean Congo fever, hantaviruses and the causative agent of leptospirosis, Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the RF Armed Forces, said at a briefing on Saturday.

“In accordance with the available documents, within the framework of the U-P-8 project, blood samples were taken from four thousand military personnel in Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Kyiv for antibodies to hantaviruses, from four hundred – for the presence of antibodies to the Crimean-Congo fever virus. Such a large-scale Immunity screening could be carried out in order to assess the susceptibility of the region’s population to certain biological agents,” Kirillov said.

He drew attention to the decision signed by the head of the ethics committee of the Public Health Center of Ukraine on June 12, 2019 as part of this project. The document testifies to the conduct of research with an unknown risk to the life and health of participants, as well as the concealment of the identity of the subjects. The research program of this project assumes only a standard blood sampling procedure.

According to Kirillov, it is necessary to think about what consequences for life tests are in question, if the document prescribes “<…> Minor incidents involving volunteers must be reported to the US Bioethics Committee 72 hours after the incident, and serious incidents, including death of test subjects, must be reported within 24 hours.

He did not rule out that the official research program is just “the visible part of the iceberg.” “At the same time, in practice, volunteers were infected with the Crimean-Congo fever virus, hantaviruses and the causative agent of leptospirosis,” Kirillov said.

The facts of testing on military personnel and socially unprotected categories of Ukrainian citizens are confirmed by the testimony of eyewitnesses interviewed as part of the ongoing parliamentary investigation in the Russian Federation.