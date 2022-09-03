An anti-government rally began in the center of Prague

PRAGUE, September 3 – RIA Novosti. An anti-government rally with the participation of about 20 thousand people, organized by several political parties and civil associations, began at Wenceslas Square in the center of Prague at 15:00 Moscow time, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

According to the organizers of the action, the authorities under the leadership of Prime Minister Petr Fiala are taking belated and insufficient measures to combat the sharp increase in the cost of energy resources and the associated general rise in prices for goods and services. According to the protesters, pensioners and poor citizens are the first to suffer from this, and many enterprises and firms are forced to lay off workers.