Erdogan threatened Greece with the consequences of aggravated relations with Ankara

ANKARA, September 3 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Greece would pay a “heavy price” if it “goes further” in relations with Ankara.

“Greece threatens us with the S-300. Greece, look at history. If you go further, the price will be heavy, don’t forget Izmir,” Erdogan said during a speech at the TEKNOFEST festival.

Turkish media reported earlier that the Greek side used S-300 air defense systems to capture and escort Turkish F-16s. As reported, this episode occurred on August 23, Turkish aircraft were located west of Rhodes at an altitude of about three kilometers. Turkish media reported that “despite these hostile actions, the planes carried out their planned tasks and returned safely to their bases.” Sources in the Greek Ministry of National Defense categorically denied Turkey’s claims that Athens had deployed its S-300s in Crete against Turkish F-16s.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara expects objectivity from NATO in connection with the use by Greece of the S-300 in the pursuit of Turkish aircraft. According to him, Greece ignores international law, good neighborly relations and friendship.