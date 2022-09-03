World

Erdogan threatened Greece with the consequences of aggravated relations with Ankara

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read

ANKARA, September 3 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Greece would pay a “heavy price” if it “goes further” in relations with Ankara.
“Greece threatens us with the S-300. Greece, look at history. If you go further, the price will be heavy, don’t forget Izmir,” Erdogan said during a speech at the TEKNOFEST festival.
Turkish media reported earlier that the Greek side used S-300 air defense systems to capture and escort Turkish F-16s. As reported, this episode occurred on August 23, Turkish aircraft were located west of Rhodes at an altitude of about three kilometers. Turkish media reported that “despite these hostile actions, the planes carried out their planned tasks and returned safely to their bases.” Sources in the Greek Ministry of National Defense categorically denied Turkey’s claims that Athens had deployed its S-300s in Crete against Turkish F-16s.
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara expects objectivity from NATO in connection with the use by Greece of the S-300 in the pursuit of Turkish aircraft. According to him, Greece ignores international law, good neighborly relations and friendship.
August 30, 07:10

Media: Greece seeks to create conflict between Turkey and the West

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Kyiv requested “Bayraktars” with a device for spraying chemicals

29 mins ago

A complaint will be filed against the French politician due to criticism of Kyiv propaganda

46 mins ago

Small plane pilot threatens to crash into Mississippi supermarket

1 hour ago

Hungarian Foreign Minister praised Serbia’s refusal of sanctions against Russia

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.