Kyiv requested “Bayraktars” with a device for spraying chemicals
MOSCOW, September 3 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv has asked UAV manufacturer Bayraktar to equip the drones with a device for spraying chemicals, Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.
“We have at our disposal a confirmation of Ukraine’s request to the Turkish manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar dated December 15, 2021 on the possibility of equipping this UAV with systems and mechanisms for spraying aerosols with a capacity of more than 20 liters,” Kirillov said.
According to him, Ukraine’s interest in the supply of drones equipped with technical means for the delivery and use of biological weapons is of particular concern. He wonders why Ukraine is interested in acquiring such funds.
