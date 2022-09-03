World

Kyiv requested “Bayraktars” with a device for spraying chemicals

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 29 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, September 3 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv has asked UAV manufacturer Bayraktar to equip the drones with a device for spraying chemicals, Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.
“We have at our disposal a confirmation of Ukraine’s request to the Turkish manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar dated December 15, 2021 on the possibility of equipping this UAV with systems and mechanisms for spraying aerosols with a capacity of more than 20 liters,” Kirillov said.
14:50Special military operation in Ukraine

Pushilin called Ukraine a terrorist state

According to him, Ukraine’s interest in the supply of drones equipped with technical means for the delivery and use of biological weapons is of particular concern. He wonders why Ukraine is interested in acquiring such funds.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 29 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Erdogan threatened Greece with the consequences of aggravated relations with Ankara

13 mins ago

A complaint will be filed against the French politician due to criticism of Kyiv propaganda

46 mins ago

Small plane pilot threatens to crash into Mississippi supermarket

1 hour ago

Hungarian Foreign Minister praised Serbia’s refusal of sanctions against Russia

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.