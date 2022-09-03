A complaint will be filed against the French politician due to criticism of Kyiv propaganda

MOSCOW, September 3 – RIA Novosti. The Stand With Ukraine Association wants to file a complaint against former French presidential candidate in the 2007 elections Segolene Royal because she questioned Kyiv’s claims about the situation in Ukraine, Liberation reports.

The other day, the politician on the air of the BFM TV channel condemned “war propaganda through fear” by Volodymyr Zelensky. Royal suggested that the information about the maternity hospital in Mariupol and the provocation in Bucha were invented in order to interfere with the peace process. As regards the first point, Kyiv has never been able to substantiate the allegations of an air raid. Regarding the provocation in Bucha, the ex-presidential candidate of France offered to “look at the testimony.”

Edward Mayor, co-founder of the Stand With Ukraine association, said that the team will file a complaint against Royal early next week.

“We will try to act quickly with our lawyers and collect testimony from victims and witnesses,” he said.

Royal, in turn, stated that she had never denied war crimes. “All the experts know: propaganda for war through fear and terror leads to escalation. Let’s remember the criminal attacks on Iraq, justified by lies,” she wrote on Twitter.

In early April, photos and videos appeared in the Ukrainian media and social networks with the bodies of the dead lying on the streets, which were allegedly taken in Bucha after the Russian military left the city. The Kyiv authorities accused Moscow of mass killings of civilians.

The Ministry of Defense stated that this was another provocation, and stressed that not a single resident of Bucha suffered from the actions of the Russian military during the time the city was under their control. The department also noted that all units completely left the settlement on March 30, exits to the north were not blocked. At the same time, Ukrainian troops shelled Bucha around the clock from artillery, tanks and multiple launch rocket systems.

As Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin stated, the situation in Bucha is a provocation aimed at discrediting Russia, a staging, a performance designed for a Western audience. He added that the NATO countries do not need an investigation, the perpetrators have already been appointed. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called the provocation in Bucha and the information about the maternity hospital in Mariupol fakes, ripened in the cynical imagination of Ukrainian propaganda.