Small plane pilot threatens to crash into Mississippi supermarket

WASHINGTON, September 3 – RIA Novosti. The pilot of a light aircraft has been circling over the Mississippi town of Tupelo for several hours, threatening to ram a local store, city police said.

Authorities have evacuated a Walmart department store and an adjacent retail outlet, and are asking residents to stay away from the potentially dangerous area until further notice.

“The pilot has contacted 911 and is threatening to deliberately crash into Walmart… Citizens are asked to avoid this area until the alarm is cleared. Given the mobility of this type of aircraft, the dangerous area is much larger than even Tupelo,” the report says. press release.

Media write that the aircraft was allegedly hijacked early in the morning by a 29-year-old employee of the local airport, and three hours later he is still in the air.