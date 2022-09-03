World
Vucic explains Serbia’s position on sanctions against Russia
BELGRADE, September 3 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he would not be able to explain to citizens the imposition of sanctions against Russia, which, unlike the EU countries and the United States, did not violate the territorial integrity of Serbia.
On Saturday, Slovenian President Borut Pahor arrived in Belgrade on a working visit. After meeting with the Serbian head of state, they held a joint press conference. A Slovenian journalist asked Vučić about Belgrade’s refusal to support sanctions against Russia.
“How will I explain to the people that we are imposing sanctions against Russia, not Slovenia. Russia did not violate the territorial integrity of Serbia, but Slovenia did (by recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Kosovo – ed.). Why then do we not impose sanctions against Slovenia, took her example, as friendly state, but the same applies to France, America,” Vucic told the audience.
He added that the Slovenian president is one of the few who understands the position of official Belgrade.
After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
