The capacity of two operating power units at the Zaporozhye NPP was halved

SIMFEROPOL, September 3 – RIA Novosti. The capacity of two operating power units at the Zaporozhye NPP has been halved, the flow is only supplied to the liberated territories, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, told RIA Novosti.
Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian troops on the night of Saturday resumed shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. An “arrival” was recorded between the second and third blocks, the Dnieper power line was interrupted, the station was transferred to power supply for its own needs. The flow to the territory of Ukraine was stopped.
“The capacity of the fifth and sixth power units has been reduced by almost half and at the moment the total is about 1,000 megawatts. This is within 50% of the design capacity of the two units. The flow comes only to the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions,” Rogov said.
According to him, the radiation background at the station is normal.
