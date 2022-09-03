In Chernihiv, children were injured in an explosion of ammunition at an exhibition of weapons

MOSCOW, September 3 – RIA Novosti. Children were injured in an explosion of ammunition at an exhibition of weapons in Chernihiv, Ukraine, said the head of the regional administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

“At the event, which provided for interactive activities for children, for some reason there was an exposition with military weapons that worked. Three children were injured, in particular, a two-year-old boy is in serious condition,” the message on Chaus’s page on the social network says.

The official states that the origin of the combat “exhibits” of the exhibition is being investigated.

The Chernihiv branch of the Ukrainian publication Suspilne (Public), citing its correspondent at the scene, announced the operation of a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and at least four injured children and several adults who received various injuries and contusions.

The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine (SBI) announced the launch of an investigation into the fact that civilians were injured when a grenade launcher went off at an arms exhibition in Chernihiv.

“SBI officers have launched an investigation into the wounding of children at an arms exhibition in Chernigov. As a result of the incident, five people were injured, in particular four children aged from two to 12 years,” the ministry’s Telegram channel said.

According to the investigation, at the action, which was held on Saturday in the city center, the townspeople were shown various samples of weapons and ammunition. Due to careless handling, a grenade launcher was brought into combat position and a shot was fired.

It is alleged that the issue of detaining those involved in the incident and bringing charges against them on suspicion of violating the rules for handling weapons is being resolved.