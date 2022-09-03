Heritage and legacy of Ho Chi Minh for the world | News

Representatives of the Government of Vietnam, as well as members of the National Assembly together with other high officials, presided over several tributes to the leader of the Revolution and father of independence Ho Chi Minh over the past few days.

In addition to celebrating this Friday a new anniversary of the independence of Vietnam, achieved in 1945, the people of the Asian nation commemorate another year of the physical disappearance of Ho Chi Minh (1890-1969).

This Friday, the city of Ho Chi Minh inaugurated the Independence Day Festival, which included, among other activities, the launch of hot air balloons to raise the national flag in an area of ​​1,800 square meters.

Leader of the Vietnamese Revolution

Ho Chi Minh is one of the fundamental characters in the struggle for independence and subsequent formation of the Republic of Vietnam.

After spending 28 years in exile, Ho Chi Minh returned to Vietnam in 1941 within the framework of World War II to start the path of independence of the Asian country that at that time was under Japanese rule.

In his struggle for independence, Ho Chi Minh founded the Communist Party and the first revolutionary groups known as the Viet Minh, which faced the invading Japanese forces.

At the end of World War II, Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the independence of Vietnam on September 2, 1945 in the city of Hanoi, becoming the first president of the Asian country.

Thus ending the centuries-old domination of France and opening the era of a new, independent, free and sovereign Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh Heritage

Ho Chi Minh devoted his entire life to the cause of the liberation of the Vietnamese people, contributing to the common struggle of the peoples for peace, independence, democracy and social progress.

53 years after the death of the Vietnamese leader, the legacy of his struggle and ethics serves as an inspiration for the peoples who suffer the forced occupation and military violence of empires translated into bombs, innocent deaths and destruction.

The leader of the Vietnamese Revolution understood that the strength of the people was the root to achieve a solid victory and his love for the Motherland was a consistent engine impossible for the enemy to invade.

Ho Chi Minh’s heritage is the strength of the Vietnamese people, who made the nation a symbol of the struggles of developing countries against imperialism, colonialism and exploitation.





